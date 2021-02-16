Kuai Token Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00897260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.72 or 0.05142320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

