Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Up 46.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) shares were up 46.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 9,882,004 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 1,052,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kubient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

