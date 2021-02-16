KuCoin Shares Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00066219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.58 or 0.00909764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.57 or 0.05152535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00033261 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

