KuCoin Token Reaches Market Cap of $178.05 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $178.05 million and $11.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00838601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00046606 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.88 or 0.04977773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000175 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

