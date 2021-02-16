Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.35

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 2588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHNGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Kuehne + Nagel International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

