Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 14th total of 949,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik acquired 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.