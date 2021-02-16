Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.39

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 6462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares in the company, valued at $864,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,840,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,172,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 270,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.