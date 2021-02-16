KUN Price Tops $8.34 on Major Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One KUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.34 or 0.00017262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $16,685.91 and approximately $3,305.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KUN has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00061091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00264498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00082500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00084233 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00187766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.19 or 0.00391441 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

