KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading Down 3.4%

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB)’s share price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.74. 1,438,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,076,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

KSHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KushCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on KushCo from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KushCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get KushCo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 65.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that KushCo Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

KushCo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.