Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Kuuhubb Inc. (CVE:KUU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.16, but opened at C$0.14. Kuuhubb shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 11,199 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kuuhubb Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

