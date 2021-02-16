Kyber Network Achieves Market Cap of $404.51 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00004055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $404.51 million and approximately $139.46 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,271,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,764,147 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

