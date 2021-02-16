Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 756.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $$29.45 during trading on Tuesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.