La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of MTD stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,200.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,079.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
