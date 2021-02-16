La Guerroniere Marc De Sells 6,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $9.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,200.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,079.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

