L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.12%.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

