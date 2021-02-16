Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.41

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $15.02. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 77 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

