Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner Sells 2,195 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $140,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $319,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. 1,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.