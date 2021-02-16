Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Down 9.6%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $37.01. 812,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 453,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $296.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

