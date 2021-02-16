Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $586.16 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $597.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $522.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

