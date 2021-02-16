Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,293,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,775 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.84% of Lam Research worth $5,333,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $586.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $597.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.31. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

