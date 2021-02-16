Lam Research (LRCX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $508.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results driven by broad-based secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. The company saw an increase in NAND demand related to 5G migration, video, and new game consoles. It witnessed persistent Foundry strength in the quarter. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain concerns.”

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $553.00 to $568.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $519.00 to $583.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $495.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $575.00 to $585.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $475.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $530.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $620.00.

1/26/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $575.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $420.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $616.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $557.00.

1/8/2021 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/6/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $472.00 to $519.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $495.00.

12/28/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lam Research stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $591.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $603.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock worth $14,502,258. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

