Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 318.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

