Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Tops $35.58 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $35.58 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.