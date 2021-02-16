Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday.

LCSHF stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.