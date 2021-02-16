Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday.

LCSHF stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

