Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCA) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.32. 2,004,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,895,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24.

Get Landcadia Holdings II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $10,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $3,110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings II in the third quarter valued at $1,575,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings II by 700.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.