Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Up 6.1%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) shares shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.79. 303,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 803,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

In related news, Director Konstantin Poukalov acquired 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 in the last 90 days.

About Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.