Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 17,503 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. 104,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,469. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

