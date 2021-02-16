Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Down 23.5% in January

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $134.23. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $158.91.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

