Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Trading Up 7.8%

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 448,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 204,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,194,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

