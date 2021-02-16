Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.44

Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 651705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

