Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.26 and last traded at $37.93. Approximately 682,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 471,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $455.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.72.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.