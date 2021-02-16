Larry W. Myers Sells 232 Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $14,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Larry W. Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $28,345.62.

Shares of FSFG stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $61.90. 4,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449. The company has a market cap of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $67.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

