Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,502 shares during the quarter. Lawson Products comprises about 1.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Lawson Products worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,913,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAWS opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $465.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.