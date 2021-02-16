Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Up 12.7%

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.26. 384,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 158,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 9,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $138,976.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Murnane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $33,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,486.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,478 shares of company stock valued at $920,008. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

