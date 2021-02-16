Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LTTHF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Learning Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS LTTHF remained flat at $$2.34 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

