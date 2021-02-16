Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Citigroup cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

