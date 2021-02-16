Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

