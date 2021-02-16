Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.93. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

