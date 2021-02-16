Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 497,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,803. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Legrand has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

