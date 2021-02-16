Leidos (LDOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

