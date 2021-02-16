Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LACQ opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Leisure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LACQ. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Leisure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leisure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leisure Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

