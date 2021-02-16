Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQU) Shares Gap Down to $19.36

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $16.90. Leisure Acquisition shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

