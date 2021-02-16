Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Trading Up 23.8%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was up 23.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 531,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 166,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Leju alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.35 million, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leju Holdings Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile (NYSE:LEJU)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.