Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lentuo International Inc. (OTCMKTS:LASLY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Lentuo International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 150,800 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

About Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY)

Lentuo International Inc operates automobile franchise dealerships in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various automobile products and services, including new passenger vehicles, auto parts, and accessories; automobile repair and maintenance services; assistance services in procuring automobile insurance and financing, and other automobile-related services; and automobile leasing services.

