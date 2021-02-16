LEOcoin (LC4) Market Capitalization Tops $69,386.94

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,512.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.95 or 0.03528277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00415299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $685.40 or 0.01384281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.06 or 0.00468681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00476376 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00305865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002795 BTC.

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

