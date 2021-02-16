Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price fell 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.47. 4,316,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,498,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.77.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $247,559,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $23,865,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

