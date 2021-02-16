Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after purchasing an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Roger O. Walther sold 28,100 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,383,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at $760,751.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders sold 1,326,406 shares of company stock valued at $70,742,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

