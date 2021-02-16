Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $118.70 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 429,754 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $118,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

VZ stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

