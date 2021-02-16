Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 14th total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $25.40.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

