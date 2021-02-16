Level01 (LVX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.22 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Level01 has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $11,402.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00064539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $430.95 or 0.00888851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00048597 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.22 or 0.05035075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024723 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

