LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.16

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 114831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after buying an additional 527,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
